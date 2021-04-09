No. CV 2021 002002
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 002002
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Claire Virginia Nastacio
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Claire Virginia Nastacio, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Claire Virginia Nastacio
Proposed Name
Clara Virginia Gallegos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 19 2021, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Clara Gallegos Chacon
Clara Gallegos Chacon
HCS Pub. April 9, 16, 2021