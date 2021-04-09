Home   >   Bernalillo County   >   No. CV 2021 01481

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 01481
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rebecca Louise Barela-Jennings
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rebecca Louise Barela-Jennings, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rebecca Louise Barela-Jennings
Proposed Name
Rebecca Louise Barela
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of APR 20 2021, at the hour of 2:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rebecca Louise Barela-Jennings
Rebecca Louise Barela-Jennings
