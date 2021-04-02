No. CV 2021 01783
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 01783
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Oscar Alberto Torres
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Oscar Alberto Torres, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Oscar Alberto Torres
Proposed Name
Oscar Alberto Miguel Corona
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 26th day of April 2021, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Oscar Alberto Torres
Oscar Alberto Torres
HCS Pub. April 2, 9, 2021