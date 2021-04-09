No. CV 2021 01831
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 01831
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR NAME
CHANGE FOR LYNSEY JANE HIGHTOWER
Petitioner
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in accordance with provisions of, Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner Lynsey Jane Hightower will apply to the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL District Judge of the 2nd Judicial District, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, at 11:00 am on the 29th day of April 2021 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME requesting her name be legally changed to Lynsey Jane Lucero.
District Court Clerk
By: Heather Garcia
TCAA to JUDGE ERIN B. O’CONNELL
Submitted by:
/s/ Lynsey Jane Hightower
Lynsey Jane Hightower, Petitioner
HCS Pub. April 9, 16, 2021