No. CV 2021 02147
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jaimeanna Tsosie
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Verlyne Kyrin Becenti
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jaimeanna Tsosie, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change the name of her child as follows:
Current Name
Verlyne Kyrin Becenti
Proposed Name
Verlyne Kyrin Tsosie
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 2nd day of June 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm.
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jaimeanna Tsosie
Jaimeanna Tsosie
HCS Pub. April 16, 23, 2021