No. CV 2021 02243

By on April 16, 2021

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2021 02243
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
GLENDA R. SHIRLEY-YELLOWHORSE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that GLENDA R. SHIRLEY-YELLOWHORSE, Resident of the City of , County of , State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
GLENDA R. SHIRLEY-YELLOWHORSE
Proposed Name
GLENDA ROSE SHIRLEY
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 6th day of May 2021, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the County Courthouse.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Glenda R. Shirley-Yellowhorse
GLENDA R. SHIRLEY-YELLOWHORSE
HCS Pub. April 16, 23, 2021

