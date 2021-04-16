No. CV 2021 02243
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2021 02243
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
GLENDA R. SHIRLEY-YELLOWHORSE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that GLENDA R. SHIRLEY-YELLOWHORSE, Resident of the City of , County of , State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
GLENDA R. SHIRLEY-YELLOWHORSE
Proposed Name
GLENDA ROSE SHIRLEY
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 6th day of May 2021, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the County Courthouse.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Glenda R. Shirley-Yellowhorse
GLENDA R. SHIRLEY-YELLOWHORSE
HCS Pub. April 16, 23, 2021