No. CV 2021 02252
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
GILBERT JOE GALLEGOS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that GILBERT JOE GALLEGOS, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
GILBERT JOE GALLEGOS
Proposed Name
LEROY MAX GARCIA
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 25 day of May 2021, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse.
**TELEPHONIC-PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gilbert J. Gallegos
HCS Pub. April 30, May 7, 2021