No. CV 2021 02256
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Miranda Luna-Castro
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Miranda Luna-Castro, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Miranda Luna-Castro
Proposed Name
Miranda Sloan
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 19 2021, at the hour of 2:30 PM,
Hearing will be held telephonically, please follow instructions to attend
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Miranda Luna-Castro
Miranda Luna-Castro
HCS Pub. April 30, May 7, 2021