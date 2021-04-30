Home   >   Bernalillo County   >   No. CV 2021 02256

No. CV 2021 02256

By on April 30, 2021

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 02256
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Miranda Luna-Castro
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Miranda Luna-Castro, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Miranda Luna-Castro
Proposed Name
Miranda Sloan
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 19 2021, at the hour of 2:30 PM,
Hearing will be held telephonically, please follow instructions to attend
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Miranda Luna-Castro
Miranda Luna-Castro
HCS Pub. April 30, May 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.