No. D-202-CV 2021 001530
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 001530
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ciara Jade Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ciara Jade Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ciara Jade Sanchez
Proposed Name
Ciara Jade Thacker
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 4th day of May 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ciara Sanchez
Ciara Jade Sanchez
HCS Pub. April 2, 9, 2021