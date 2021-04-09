No. D-202-CV 2021 001532
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 001532
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Estephania Morales Gomez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Blake Mateo Markham
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Estephania Morales Gomez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Blake Mateo Markham
Proposed Name
Blake Mateo Morales
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 4th day of May 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Estephania Morales Gomez
Estephania Morales Gomez
HCS Pub. April 9, 16, 2021