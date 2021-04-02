No. D-202-CV 2021 001998
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 001998
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
VICTORIA QUINTANA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that VICTORIA QUINTANA, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
VICTORIA QUINTANA
Proposed Name
VICTORIA RAIN HALBERT
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 5th day of May 2021, at the hour of 11:15 am,
Hearing will be telephonic
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Victoria Quintana
VICTORIA QUINTANA
HCS Pub. April 2, 9, 2021