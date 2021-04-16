No. D-202-CV 2021 002188
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 002188
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Anthony David Olguin
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anthony David Olguin, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Anthony David Olguin
Proposed Name
Faye Ayanami Olguin
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 11th day of May 2021, at the hour of 9:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anthony Olguin
Anthony Olguin
HCS Pub. April 16, 23, 2021