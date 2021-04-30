No. D-202-CV 2021 002206
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 002206
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Tobias Alan Selbee
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tobias Alan Selbee, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Tobias Alan Selbee
Proposed Name
Toby Roxanne Selbee
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 12th day of May 2021, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Tobias A. Selbee
Tobias Alan Selbee
HCS Pub. April 30, May 7, 2021