No. D-202-CV 2021 002567
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 002567
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alyssa Mariah Martinez-Lozoya
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alyssa Mariah Martinez-Lozoya, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Alyssa Mariah Martinez-Lozoya
Proposed Name
Alyssa Mariah Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 2nd day of June 2021, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held via telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alyssa Mariah Martinez-Lozoya
Alyssa Mariah Martinez-Lozoya
HCS Pub. April 30, May 7, 2021