No. D-202-CV 2021 02004
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 02004
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Astar Pan Bourcier-Hidalgo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Astar Pan Bourcier-Hidalgo, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Astar Pan Bourcier-Hidalgo
Proposed Name
Rebecca Christine Hidalgo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 6 day of May 2021, at the hour of 8:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Astar Pan Bourcier-Hidalgo
Astar Pan Bourcier-Hidalgo
HCS Pub. April 9, 16, 2021