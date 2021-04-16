No. D-202-CV 2021 02116
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 02116
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alaukiah Emera Mcroye
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alaukiah Emera Mcroye, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Alaukiah Emera Mcroye
Proposed Name
Alaukiah Emera Jim
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 13th day of May 2021, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alaukiah Mcroye
Alaukiah Emera Mcroye
HCS Pub. April 16, 23, 2021