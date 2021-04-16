No. D-202-CV 2021 02244
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 02244
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DEBORAH MARLENE POLLOCK
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DEBORAH MARLENE POLLOCK, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
DEBORAH MARLENE POLLOCK
Proposed Name
DEBORAH MARLENE GARCIA
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 20th day of May 2021, at the hour of 11:15 am.
Hearing will be telephonic
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Deborah Marlene Pollock
Deborah Marlene Pollock
HCS Pub. April 16, 23, 2021