No. D-202-CV 2021 02410
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF
JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Evangaline April Jimenez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Evangaline April Jimenez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Evangaline April Jimenez
Proposed Name
Evangaline April Hernandez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 27 2021, at the hour of 10:15 AM,
by calling 1-800-747-5150 and using access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Evangaline April Jimenez
Evangaline April Jimenez
