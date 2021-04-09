Public Auction
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on April 26th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ.
AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage unit Unit 414: Nereida Alarcon-Gonzalez: 10836 McMichael Ln SW Albuquerque, NM 87121: household.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on April 26th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ.
AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage unit Unit 131: Maylene Montoya Habana: 1055 Lura Place SW Albuquerque, NM 87105: household.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on April 26th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ.
AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage unit Unit 176A: William D. Richman: 9700 central ave sw Room 10 Albuquerque, NM 87121: household.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. April 9, 16, 2021