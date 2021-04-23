Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 13th day of May, 2021 at 9:00 AM. RightSpace Storage – Los Lunas, 801 Emilio Lopez Rd, Los Lunas, NM, 87031. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit B21, Jacobcoy Alderete, 375 Cloud View Ave SW, Los Lunas, NM 87031: Couches, cupboard, truck bed liner, crossbow, boxes, bins, gardening tools, mountain bikes, toys, trunk.
Unit K03, Christina Tatro, 1231 Del Mastro Dr, SW Albuquerque, NM 87121: Childs Clothing and Toys, Bins and Tubs, Plastic Plates and Utensils.
Unit L27, Jude M. Torres, 1088 Wagon Trail St SW, Los Lunas 87031, NM 87031: Guitar, Electronic Drums, Bedding, Toys, Vacuum.
Unit G43, Patricia Rubi, 450 Los Cerritos, #114 Los Lunas, NM 87031: Furniture, Two Ice Coolers, Three Bicycles, Aluminum Ladder, Computer Monitor, Kirby Vacuum, Shop Vac, Clothing, Boxes and Tubs.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. April 23, 30, 2021