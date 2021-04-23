Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 13th day of May, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpaceStorage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit S02 TAFOYA, MICHAEL P. 640 QUAILBRUSH DR ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 Gumball machine, washing machine, gumballs, boxes, shelves,
Unit L08 Herrera, Dahlia 8200 Bridge Blvd. sw apt 10A-13 Albuquerque, NM 87121 Dresser, Washer and Dryer, End tables
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above-referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. April 23, 30, 2021