Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, on Thursday the 13th day of May, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit 21018 Castillo, Jaime 504 1/2 Louisana Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87108: Flat Screen TV, bags, boxes.
Unit 18002 Pacheco, Destiny 9900 Spain Rd NE G2033 Albuquerque, NM 87111: Electric guitar, totes, power tools, dolly, tools, tool bag, tool boxes.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. April 23, 30, 2021