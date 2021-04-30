Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 13th day of May, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit A193 Longshore, Joseph P.O. Box 216 Bernalilllo, NM 87004 boxes, Furniture, lawn and garden tools, bbq grill, chest, couch, ladder, cross bow, jack stand, ice chest, ironing board, tool box around 2030 boxes,
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. April 30, May 7, 2021