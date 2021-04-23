PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On May 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2001 Dodge RPC VIN 3B7KC23631G238689.NM registration Plate #AJCN82. Last known registered owner is Josue or Martin Chavira. In the amount of $15,965.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. North Bar Service Center, LLC, Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 639-5660.
On May 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2010 Jeep Wrangler VIN 1J4BA6D13AL131252 .NM registration Plate #NONE. Last known registered owner is Progressive Casualty Insurance. In the amount of $16,925.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. North Bar Service Center, LLC, Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 639-5660.
HCS Pub. April 23, 30, 2021