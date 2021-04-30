PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
State of New Mexico,
County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 04/26/2021
Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
105 DALE SE
ABQ. NM 87105
Time of sale: 10:00 AM
Phone number: (505) 243-4813
On JULY 16TH, 2021 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
Make: AMERICA
Year/Model: 1959 RAMBLE
Title Number: _____
VIN: M76694
License Number:
Total amount of charges incurred: $ 10,000.00
Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.
Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:
APRIL 15TH, 2021.
Signed Jason Lemons
HCS Pub. April 30, May 7, 2021