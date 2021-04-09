Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. April 26th, 2021. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase.
5X5 UNIT (G278) Alex J Gonzales, 10200 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Clothing, Bike, Bins, Buckets.
10×10 UNIT (C421) Donald Rael, 6423 Trujillo Rd. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Bed frame, Dressers, Boxes, Washer/Dryer, Household Items
10×10 UNIT (E130) Manual Gutierrez, 4925 Rincon Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Vacuum Cleaners, Furniture, Coolers, Bed, Boxes, Household Items.
10X25 UNIT (F446) Santiago Gallegos, 1143 Oyster Place, Oxnard, CA 93030. Shelves, Entertainment Center, Furniture, Boxes.
HCS Pub. April 9, 16, 2021