CASE NO D-202-CV-2021-03098
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNAILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CASE NO D-202-CV-2021-03098
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DYLAN SCOTT CARTWRIGHT FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dylan Scott Cartwright, a resident of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:
Current Name
Dylan Scott Cartwright
Proposed Name
Dylan Tripp Hill
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy Franchini, District Judge, on the 1st day of July 2021, at the hour of 10:15 AM by calling 1-800-747-5150 and using access code #4001301.
/s/ Rosalie Fragoso
Rosalie Fragoso
Attorney for Petitioner
1107 Kent Avenue NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 266-0125
HCS Pub. May 28, June 4, 2021