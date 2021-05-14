No. CV 2019 09459
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 09459
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lorraine Perez Hernandez AKA Lorraine Hernandez Perez AKA Lorraine Perez Lively
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lorraine Hernandez Perez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Lorraine Hernandez Perez
Proposed Name
Lorraine Perez Lively
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 2nd day of June 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lorraine Lively
Lorraine Lively
HCS Pub. May 14, 21, 2021