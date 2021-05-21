No. CV 2021 002610
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 002610
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
HERSHE SHANON BOYONAS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HERSHE SHANON BOYONAS, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
HERSHE SHANON BOYONAS
Proposed Name
HERSHE SHANON BOYONAS PATENTE
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 14 day of June 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Hershe Shanon Boyonas
HERSHE SHANON BOYONAS
HCS Pub. May 21, 28, 2021