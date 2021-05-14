No. CV 2021 002697
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 002697
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Wendy Erika Garcia McGowan
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Wendy Erika Garcia McGowan, Resident of the City of ABQ Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Wendy Erika Garcia McGowan
Proposed Name
Wendy Neas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 22nd day of June 2021, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Wendy Erika Garcia McGowan
Wendy Erika Garcia McGowan
HCS Pub. May 14, 21, 2021