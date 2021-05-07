No. CV 2021 002805
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 002805
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Vera Gomez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Lucas Easton Roybal
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vera Gomez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Lucas Easton Gomez
Proposed Name
Lucas Easton Roybal
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 22nd day of June 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Vera Gomez
Vera Gomez
HCS Pub. May 7, 14, 2021