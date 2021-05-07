No. CV 2021 02556
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 02556
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Steve A. Lovato
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Mykhail Lacy
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Steve A. Lovato, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Mykhail Lacy
Proposed Name
Nicc Hussle Lovato
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 2nd day of June 2021, at the hour of 9:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**TELEPHONIC-PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Steve A. Lovato
Steve A. Lovato
HCS Pub. May 7, 14, 2021