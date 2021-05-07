No. CV 2021 02727
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2021 02727
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
TRACLYN RAE DEAL
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TRACLYN RAE DEAL, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
TRACLYN RAE DEAL
Proposed Name
TRACY DEAL
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUN 3 2021, at the hour of 1:45 PM,
by calling 1-800-747-5150 and using code: 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ TRACLYN RAE DEAL
TRACLYN RAE DEAL
HCS Pub. May 7, 14, 2021