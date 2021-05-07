No. D-202-CV 2021 02549
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 02549
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
YASMINE ADRIANA KELLEY
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that YASMINE ADRIANA KELLEY, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
YASMINE ADRIANA KELLEY
Proposed Name
YASMINE ADRIANA GIGNAC
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 11 day of June 2021, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Yasmine Kelley
YASMINE ADRIANA KELLEY
HCS Pub. May 7, 14, 2021