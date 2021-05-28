No. D-202-CV 2021 03065
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 03065
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Juliana Marie Astrachan
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juliana Marie Astrachan, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Juliana Marie Astrachan
Proposed Name
Juliana Marie Hanneman
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 1st day of July 2021, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Juliana M. Astrachan
Juliana M. Astrachan
HCS Pub. May 28, June 4, 2021