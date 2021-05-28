No. D-202-CV 2021 03153
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 03153
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kristen Marie Vukcevich
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kristen Marie Vukcevich, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Kristen Marie Vukcevich
Proposed Name
Damien Matthew Vukcevich
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 30th day of June 2021, at the hour of 11:30 am,
Hearing will be telephonic
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kristen Marie Vukcevich
Kristen Marie Vukcevich
HCS Pub. May 28, June 4, 2021