PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln sw Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting May 8th, 2021 at 5 P.M., ending June 1st, 2021, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: unit #K19: Theresa R Martinez, 500 Indiana St. SE apt. C. Albuquerque, NM 87108: Household items, boxes
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. May 14, 21, 2021