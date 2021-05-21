Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, on Thursday the 10th day of June, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit 22004-Crawford, Kymberlie 11315 Del Rey Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87122: Furniture, Boxes, Bags.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. May 21, 28, 2021