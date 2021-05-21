Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of June, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit A110 Hua, Trinh 1934 Wendell LN Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Boxes, File Cabinet, Hand Bags, Tools, Bins, Battery Charger, Blankets, Rubber yoga mat
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. May 21, 28, 2021