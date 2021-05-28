Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Yucca Self Storage located at 2260 Why 304, Rio Communities, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10am June 7, 2021. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit B28 10×20: Domonic Sanchez, 20 Juniper Ave., Los Lunas , NM 87031 – Tools, Household Items, Rocking Chair, Wet/Dry Vac, Lamps
HCS Pub. May 28, June 4, 2021