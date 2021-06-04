No. CV 2021 003182
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 003182
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jessica Virginia Tapia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jessica Virginia Tapia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jessica Virginia Tapia
Proposed Name
Aesira Jessica Virginia Tapia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 7th day of July 2021, at the hour of 3:10 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jessica V Tapia
Jessica V Tapia
HCS Pub. June 4, 11, 2021