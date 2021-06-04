No. CV 2021 003264
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 003264
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Patricia Ann Ziehl
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Patricia Ann Ziehl, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Patricia Ann Ziehl
Proposed Name
Patricia Ann Provencio
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 30 day of June 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Patricia A. Ziehl
Patricia A. Ziehl
HCS Pub. June 4, 11, 2021