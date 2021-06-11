No. CV 2021 003325
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 003325
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Robert Gallegos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robert Gallegos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Robert Gallegos
Proposed Name
Robert Vallejos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 21st day of July 2021, at the hour of 2:05 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Robert Gallegos
Robert Gallegos
HCS Pub. June 11, 18, 2021