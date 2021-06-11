No. CV 2021 003482
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 003482
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kady Elizabeth Cravens
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Noriah Lynn Perkins
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kady Elizabeth Cravens, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Noriah Lynn Perkins
Proposed Name
Noriah Lynn Cravens
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUL 13 2021, at the hour of 10:15 AM
by video conference, please send email address to [email protected] previous to hearing
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kady Cravens
Kady Cravens
HCS Pub. June 11, 18, 2021