No. CV 2021 003686
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 003686
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jessie Rose Amada Rodriguez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jessie Rose Amada Rodriguez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jessie Rose Amada Rodriguez
Proposed Name
Jessie Hernandez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of July 2021, at the hour of 11:15am,
Hearing will be telephonic
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jessie Rose A. Rodriguez
Jessie Rose A. Rodriguez
