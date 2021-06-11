No. CV 2021 03447
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 03447
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jennifer Elizabeth Innis
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Leo Tónilí Innis-Beno
Raven Adindiin Innis-Beno
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennifer Elizabeth Innis, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Leo Tónilí Innis-Beno
Raven Adindiin Innis-Beno
Proposed Name
Leo Tónilí Beno
Raven Adindiin Beno
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 20th day of July 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 602
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jennifer Elizabeth Innis
Jennifer Elizabeth Innis
HCS Pub. June 11, 18, 2021