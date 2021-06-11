No. CV 2021 03519
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 03519
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cheyenne ILiana Gonzales-Dodson
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cheyenne ILiana Gonzales-Dodson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Cheyenne ILiana Gonzales-Dodson
Proposed Name
Cheyenne ILiana Haynes
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 14th day of July 2021, at the hour of 11:15 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cheyenne Gonzales-Dodson
Cheyenne ILiana Gonzales-Dodson
HCS Pub. June 11, 18, 2021