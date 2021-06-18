No. D-202-CV 2021 003176
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 003176
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Adelfina Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Adelfina Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Adelfina Martinez
Proposed Name
Elaine Adelfina Griego
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 21st day of July 2021, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Adelfina Martinez
Adelfina Martinez
HCS Pub. June 18, 25, 2021