No. D-202-CV 2021 02438
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 02438
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
GABRIEL LAWRENCE GONZALES
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that GABRIEL LAWRENCE GONZALES, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
GABRIEL LAWRENCE GONZALES
Proposed Name
EUGENE GABRIEL GONZALES
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 2nd day of June 2021, at the hour of 1:20 p.m.
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gabriel Gonzales
Gabriel Lawrence Gonzales
HCS Pub. June 4, 11, 2021