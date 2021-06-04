No. D-202-CV 2021 03222
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 03222
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rachel Gwynivere Davis
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rachel Gwynivere Davis, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rachel Gwynivere Davis
Proposed Name
Gwynivere Read Bourassa
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 30 day of June 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rachel Gwynivere Davis
Rachel Gwynivere Davis
HCS Pub. June 4, 11, 2021